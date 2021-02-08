(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Speech Team competed in a large group state competition Saturday.
Below are results as reported by Coach Jeff DeYoung.
Glenwood hosted its own miniature state large group speech contest Saturday afternoon. Both groups received straight Division I ratings. Those groups are:
Musical Theater - "28 Hours/Wherever We Are" from the musical "Come From Away" - members are Sarah Clayton, Maggie Begbie, Harbor Buchanan, Shannon Marley, Josh Neiman, Nevyn Cordell and Devyn McGlade. - side note - this is Sarah Clayton's 4th Division 1 rating at state for musical theater.
One Act Play - "An Absolutely True Story (As Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars) - members are Maya Silvius, MacKenzie Woods, Sarah Clayton, Terra Jensen, Madeline Becker, Nathan Rohberg, Josh Nieman, Noah Kolle, Nevyn Cordell and Brady Shannon.
This group of students battled a lot of adversity this season, but finished strong with two outstanding performances. Many are seniors, and we thank them for their leadership this year.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.