(Adel) -- The Glenwood Speech Team competed at State Individual Speech over the weekend and three performers will be moving on to All-State.
Below are results submitted by Coach Lori Burton.
Glenwood high school took 19 performances to State speech contest on Saturday and received 11 overall ones. The following three performers will move onto the Allstate Festival Monday, March 28 at UNI in Cedar Rapids.
Cole Lewis, Radio News Broadcasting
Josh Nieman, Solo Musical Theatre
Kathryn Graham, Storytelling