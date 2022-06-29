(Glenwood) -- You may call him DR. Devin Embray now.
Glenwood's longtime school superintendent recently earned his doctorate of education degree in educational leadership from the University of Cumberlands, a private institution in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Embray says he earned his degree following years of "late nights and long weekends" taking on-line classes. With the doctorate, Embray crosses something off his bucket list.
"I started it probably 20-some years ago," said Embray. "Then, life got busy and I wasn't able to complete. So, I picked it back up in 2019 pre-pandemic. I started taking some courses. I finished it up here in March of '22. So, I feel very fortunate, and was able to get it done."
Embray believes the degree will improve his leadership skills.
"The courses that I took, and the connections that I made through the program, I think are going to help me be a better leader," he said. "So, I'm very fortunate that I had very good professors throughout my program, and I learned a lot from them."
With the doctorate, the superintendent hopes that he inspires others to further their education.
"I'm kind of a life-long learner," said Embray, "and kind of an example of an 'if I can do, anyone can do it' kind of thing. I hope that the content that I learned, and the connections that I made in the program will benefit my leadership, and benefit the district in moving us forward."
With the 2022-23 school year, Embray enters his 13th year as Glenwood's superintendent.