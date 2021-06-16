(Glenwood) -- At least one KMAland school district has beaten the COVID-related learning gap--if early test scores are an indication.
Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray discussed the preliminary results of standardized testing in his district in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Embray credited his staff for focusing on students' education while dealing with COVID-19 protocol at the same time. Glenwood's School Board voted in early Monday to lift all mask requirements in the district's buildings. The decision came weeks before Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting school districts, cities and counties from instituting face covering mandates.
"Aside from whether we agree or disagree about the protocol, or the decision that was made," said Embray, "our staff responded, stepped up and did what they needed to do for student learning. That showed in our standardized testing that we completed in April. We've kind of got unofficial results back, but we didn't have the learning losses across the district where it was protected to be. We actually had growth."
Though the complete results weren't available, Embray says certain areas stood out in terms of growth.
"We had growth in math in elementary (grades) all the way through the high school," he said. "We had growth in science and EOA over where we were in 2019. I don't have all those scores broken down in my head right now, but we went around and celebrated every building."
One of the big questions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is the role of remote learning in K-12 education in the future.
"We've had that discussions a couple of times by the administrative team," said Embray. "Where does remote learning fit? We hope that it can come into play when we have weather days. Next year, we hope that the legislature will open that back up outside of the pandemic, and allow us to do the pandemic during an inclement learning day.
"In terms of whether we offer an on-line school, and get accredited to become an on-line remote school, we're not there yet. We don't have the staffing in order to make that happen. However, we'll probably expand our opportunities for students in on-line course work at the high school level over what we've done now, as long as it pertains to our mission."
