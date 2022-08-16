Corey James Wentz

Corey James Wentz

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with an investigation in Glenwood.

Glenwood Police say 27-year-old Corey James Wentz was arrested Tuesday for forgery. Wentz is being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.