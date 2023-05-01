(Glenwood) – A Glenwood Middle School teacher has been named one of four winners of the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards for 2023.
During a special ceremony Monday, Kelsey Miller was named the first recipient of the award for this school year. Miller teaches social studies at Glenwood Middle School. As an award winner, Miller will receive $10,000 for personal use, while the Glenwood School District will receive $2,500.
Miller was one of 220 nominations received for this year’s award. Her nominator said that Miller continues to develop her students’ ability to think fully about complex issues and not tell them what to think, setting her apart from others.
The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of Emerson, which was the hometown of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin.