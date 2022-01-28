(Glenwood) -- Area show choirs will be gathering in Glenwood this weekend for the third straight year.
The Third Annual Glenwood Gala Show Choir Competition will be taking place this weekend, featuring show choirs from around KMAland. Glenwood Vocal Music Director Kevin Kilpatrick tells KMA News 17 groups from 14 different school districts will make their way to the Glenwood High School on Saturday. Kilpatrick says it has taken a lot of volunteer work to prepare for and put on the day-long competition.
"Between parents and students we have just under 100 volunteers that will be working throughout the day," Kilpatrick said. "Whether it be the two different concession stands we're working, the stage crews, or admission tables. The administration team is looking out for us all day, and the awesome custodial staff is going to be running on Saturday, and we're so fortunate to have everyone helping us out."
Fast Lane, Glenwood's varsity show choir, has attended three shows this year. Kilpatrick says hosting competitions can help put your choir on the map.
"So far we've had a chance to compete at (Papillion)-La Vista High School, Gretna High School, and Dallas Center-Grimes High School," Kilpatrick said. "Hosting these competitions it helps grow your program, it helps kind of brand your choir in the show choir community and get your name out there a little bit more. So it's really nice to be able to offer this to other schools, because they're very gracious in inviting us to their schools."
Fast Lane will be competing at Saturday's Gala. Kilpatrick says his varsity group has taken an "out of the box" approach to their show this season.
"The theme is the 'undead show choir,' so our whole theme is zombies, the kids when they come on the stage, they all got a very 'Beetlejuice-zombie' look," Kilpatrick said. "We open with a number from the musical 'Beetlejuice,' called 'The Whole Being Dead Thing,' and then we have eight songs in that competitive show that are all zombie themed one way or another."
Other selections include a mashup of "Heads will Roll" and "Thriller." Kilpatrick says his varsity group has had a solid start to the season, including making it to the finals round in all three competitions. Plus, they earned the "best band" award at Dallas Center-Grimes last week, and three weeks ago at Papillion-La Vista, junior Derek Taylor earned the "best overall male soloist" award.
Admission for Saturday's event is $15 for adults, $10 for students with a student ID, and free for children five and younger. All proceeds will go towards the Glenwood show choir program.