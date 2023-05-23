(Glenwood) -- Tree climbing enthusiasts are set to flock to southwest Iowa this weekend for a premier competition.
Glenwood's Lake Park plays host to the 2023 Iowa Tree Climbing Competition sponsored by the Iowa Arborsist Association. The annual event attracts competitors from all over the state to test their skills at multiple tree climbing disciplines. Tom Anderson is a certified arborist and is helping to set up the competition course. He says climbers begin with two speed events.
"There's a speed ascent event, which is running up a rope as fast as you can to about 50 or 60 feet, depending upon where we get it set," said Anderson. "There's also belayed speed climb, where you climb the tree tied into a rope. You run up the tree as fast as you can to about 60 feet. There will be people who do it in about 30 seconds, which is crazy. The ascent event, you'll get people that are in the 15-20 seconds."
Following the speed events, Anderson says the competitors will move to two events to test their skills in the air.
"The two more technical events are the work climb, where you start at the top of the tree and there are four bells that you run around the tree to ring and come down," said Anderson. "Aerial rescue is kind of the show-stopper of the preliminary events. There's a dummy hanging up in the tree. You have to ascend the tree and get to the dummy and get the victim down in five minutes. The fun part about that one is there is a lot of acting that goes on too. It's really a lot of verbal stuff for that one."
Finally, Anderson says climbers wrap up with a test in setting their own gear.
"The one that's the hardest for all the competitor is the throwline event where you have set ropes in the tree with a little beanbag and some string," said Anderson. "That can be anywhere from 75 feet all the way down to 20 feet. The top three or four -- depending on how many competitors we get -- will move on to the masters challenge. That combines all of the events together. You have to set your rope in the tree, you have to ascend the tree, ring all four bells, get to the ground and pull all of your gear out of the tree in 25 minutes."
Registered competitors are scheduled to arrive in Glenwood Friday evening for safety checks and to examine the course before the competition on Saturday. Anderson says more local volunteers are needed to help make the event run smoothly. He says they need timers on the ground and especially need help from experienced tree workers.
"If you're skilled or have experience in the tree industry, we'll take volunteers for anything," said Anderson. "Not everybody gets to be up in the air on the volunteer side of it, but judges and in-tree techs are fun. We really need anybody to just help move the thing along. When competitors come down, we like to roll up their ropes and get them ready to move onto the next one."
The 2023 Iowa Tree Climbing Competition is the 16th annual event held by the Iowa Arborist Association. For more information on the event, visit the IAA's website.
Anderson was a guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.