(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant.
The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
"Inflation is a big problem for trails and recreational development but at the same time, we can put some concessions in place," said Koehler. "For example this trail originally had four new bridges budgeted and some extra pieces and parts such as lighting that we've had to sacrifice. But, the critical component is that we get constructing this trail as fast as possible to help with the safety, accessibility, as well as recreational needs of the community."
After the committee was formed in 2014, Koehler says a $72,000 Transportation Alternative Grant, 28E agreements with the city and school district, and several public-private grants with assistance from Golden Hills Resource and Development are among the other significant contributors to the multi-year planning effort.
Koehler says one of the taller and initially more expensive tasks was finding at least two bridges for the Glenwood trail. However, unique opportunities arose, such as locating one on a Facebook marketplace ad where Downtown Salvage was salvaging a 165-foot bridge.
"So Randy (Romens) and I went up and with collaboration from the city, we acquired a $200,000 bridge for $20,000," Koehler explained. "We also have some citizens here who work with Union Pacific and they helped us get in line to donate a 90-foot-long flat car to help us cross a tributary. So, versus another $100,000 bridge, we got a flat car donated for free."
He adds the project also includes an underpass under Sharp Street, and three possible bridges were eventually removed from the plan. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee Vice President Randy Romens says the committee could seek bids for the bridge projects within the next couple of weeks, followed by laying down trails.
"It'll be going out in both directions so that we can start spider webbing from there out to the other communities," said Romens. "But hopefully if we can get all the approvals done and put out for bids, we can hopefully get some concrete poured this fall yet and get the bridges across the tributary and Keg Creek."
Koehler says the Glenwood project is awaiting one last approval from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources regarding the tributary crossing. Nonetheless, Romens says the grant is a big step in the right direction of achieving the long-term goal of connecting all of the communities in Mills County with a recreational trail.
"So right off the bat in Glenwood, and then we'd like to get up to Mineola, and then we'd like to get to Pacific Junction, and then even out to Emerson, Henderson, and different places like that," said Romens. "That's part of the long term goal here. The $1.2 million wouldn't even be close to doing that, but this is a stepping stone in the right direction."
Koehler adds the Friends of the Red Oak Trail group has also reached out about connecting the Mills County and Red Oak trails. Those wishing to donate or contribute to the trail are asked to contact the city of Glenwood.