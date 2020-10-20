Shanna Marie Black

(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug and child endangerment charges in connection with a Mills County investigation.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Shanna Marie Black was arrested late Friday evening for possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for having an open container. The arrest took place on 2nd Street in Glenwood shortly before 11:45 p.m. Black was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.

