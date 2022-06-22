(Maryville) -- A Glenwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, 2 miles north of Maryville at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Ford pickup driven by 21-year-old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Cory Money of Maryville were both southbound on 71 when Miller's vehicle struck a unit towed behind Money's pickup with its left mirror. Miller's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and went airborne over a creek. Miller's pickup then struck the ground on its wheels, and continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field, where it came to rest facing east.
Miller was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Department of Public Safety assisted the patrol at the scene.