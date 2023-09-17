(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Glenwood woman.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is searching for 72-year-old Judy Krueger. who was reported missing Saturday. Krueger is described as 5-3, 130 pounds with reddish gray hair, and suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing jeans, two-to-three shirts and a bracelet. Authorities conducted a search within a 2-to-3 mile radius of her home by foot, UTV and drone surveillance.
Mills County authorities thank Glenwood, Mills County Emergency Management, Mills County 911, Glenwood Fire and Rescue, and fire departments from Malvern, Pacific Junction and Oak Township, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Cass County Sheriff's Office and numerous volunteers for their assistance in the search.
Anyone who spots the woman or has information on here whereabouts should contact 911.