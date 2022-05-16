(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood science instructor has been named the second recipient of the 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards.
In a special ceremony last week, sixth grade science instructor Tom Berke was given the award, which includes a $10,000 prize for the teacher and a $2,500 award to the school district. Berke was one of 180 nominations received from 19 different school districts for the award. Berke's nominator was Colleen Confer.
“(He is) one of the most connected teachers in our building,” said Confer. “Tom’s positive attitude is portrayed throughout the building. He believes in the ability of each and every student and he shares that through moment-to-moment interactions.”
“For us to be able to celebrate Mr. Berke in this way is a tribute to the great job he does every day," said Middle School Principal Heidi Stanley.
The Lakin Award is given annually to four public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of Lakin's hometown of Emerson.