(Des Moines) -- Areas of Iowa suffering from months of drought and dry conditions could see some relief later this year.
It was a mixed bag of long-term weather updates Thursday for Iowa as the latest U.S. Drought Monitor showed that the amount of land in the state facing abnormally dry conditions, or D0, had expanded to over 74%. But additionally, the Climate Prediction Center has issued an El Nino watch for Iowa in the upcoming summer months. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says the shift comes after nearly three years in a La Nina weather pattern, which means conditions in the Pacific Ocean are shifting towards warmer sea temperatures.
"What that will do is also impact where the storm track sets up," said Glisan. "In years where we've seen a transition from Enzo-neutral into El Nino from spring to summer, we typically see a wetter pattern or not as dry as La Nina, but also the chance of cooler temperatures as we get into the summertime."
An El Nino occurs when Pacific Ocean surface temperatures rise above normal, and for Iowa, it typically means moderate temperatures and better chances for precipitation. While the watch is a significant indicator of the weather patterns to come, Glisan says more critical is how rapidly and repeatedly temperatures in the Pacific have risen.
"We saw upwelling of warmer waters and we saw warmer waters from the western Pacific shift into the eastern pacific a lot faster than what the climate models were showing," he said. "We were initially thinking Enzo-neutral conditions would hang around through late summer and transition possibly into El Nino conditions in the August through fall timeframe. We've seen that shift a few months further ahead."
While saying an El Nino weather pattern can serve as a "drought buster" along with the current Enzo phase the state is in, Glisan adds it will still take some significant moisture and precipitation changes to improve some of the worst drought conditions in western Iowa.
"Now, of course, you look at western Iowa and KMAland as well, there's some D1 drought, but you look up around Sioux City we still have D3 and D4 drought on a D0 to D4 scale -- so you wouldn't see D4 conditions once but every 50 to 100 years," Glisan explained. "So, what that shows you is that you have precipitation deficits going back three years on the order of 25 inches. So, you would need several months of above average precipitation to really put a dent in those longer-term drought conditions."
Glisan says the D0 categories primarily expanded into southern Iowa this past week while much of western Iowa remained status quo with most KMAland counties experiencing D0, or D1 -- moderate drought -- along with over 30% of the state. Glisan says windy conditions have been at least one culprit for the expansion.
"Recently, we've had a lot of windy days and that helps dry out any moisture that we have in the top soil -- great conditions for the planters to roll out in the field, but not so much for the dryness that we still see in western Iowa," said Glisan. "But, if you look at the next seven days, there's a potential there for pretty significant rainfalls across the state -- possibly an inch or more in western Iowa."
Meanwhile, over 9% of the state is currently experiencing D2 or severe drought, 1.2% with D3 or extreme drought, while parts of Woodbury and Monona counties are also experiencing D4 or exceptional drought. You can hear the full interview with Glisan below: