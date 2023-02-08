(Des Moines) -- If you think January was a cold, dry month in KMAland, think again.
State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says normally, January is the coldest, driest month of the year in Iowa. But statistics dating back 151 years indicate January, 2023 ranks as the 10th wettest in history. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glisan says last month was also warmer than usual.
"We were about five degrees above average," said Glisan. "So, a more quiet storm track across the state, and definitely warmer temperatures. But, interestingly enough, we were about an inch above average in terms of precipitation--snowpack, rain, any precipitation that fell."
Despite cold temperatures and at least one snow event last month, Glisan says January was relatively dry in southwest Iowa.
"A lot of that precipitation that pulled us above average on the rankings was in northern Iowa," he said. "We have snowpack up there anywhere from 10 to 20 inches above average, also in eastern Iowa. So, it's definitely a tale of two states when we draw a line west-east across Iowa."
Glisan, however, says drought conditions continue to have northern and eastern portions of the state in a stranglehold.
"So, we look at KMAland, we have D-1 and D-2 drought," said Glisan. "That moderate to severe category on that D-0 to D-4 scale. Definitely, the driest parts of the state are around northwest Iowa--around Sioux City, where we have that D-4 drought category. If we look at 100 years of records, we wouldn't see D-4 in any given location in 50 to 100 year. So, you're looking at precipitation deficits that are going back three years up to 25 inches--very dry conditions."
Glisan attributes the continuing dryness to the La Nina pattern dominating area weather for the past three years. He adds low soil moisture is a concern heading into the spring planting season. However, Glisan warns that a major storm is still possible the rest of February or in March. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Justin Glisan here: