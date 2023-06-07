(Des Moines) -- Technically, it's not summer yet. But, warm, dry conditions dominate KMAland's weather pattern.
Except for some widely-scattered thunderstorms popping up in Iowa, State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan's latest report indicates rainfall was below average for the week ending June 4th. Additionally, the statewide average temperature was 73.7 degrees, 8.3 degrees above normal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glisan described the region's weather pattern over the past week as "stagnant."
"We've been in a stable high pressure system over the last several days," said Glisan, "and, we've seen several high pressure systems. And, when we talk about high pressure, we talk about good weather, typically. That's when we see less active behavior. That's where we're seeing very dry conditions, but also warmer temperatures, as well."
At the same time, Glisan says it's less windy across the state.
"That's just because we're stuck under this dome of high pressure," he said, "and, we're not getting a lot of west-to-east flow across the United States. In fact, with these thunderstorms we've had over the past several days, we've seen basically an east-to-west component to their movement. So, a very anomalous flow, and that's part in parcel to what we've seen in terms of the expansion of drought across the state."
Another dominant factor is the continuing smoke flowing from Canada, where more than 8 million acres of forest have been burned by wildfires.
"It's pervasive across Iowa, the amount of wildfires," said Glisan. "Over 200 wildfires that are burning. We have a backdoor front that's moving through, a cold front moving from east to west. It could filter out some of the smoke. But, we really need a large scale rainfall to get some of this particulate out of the air."
Despite the recent warn, dry conditions, Glisan still expects an El Nino weather pattern to entire the area, meaning cooler, wetter conditions this summer. You can hear the full interview with Justin Glisan here: