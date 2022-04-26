(Des Moines) -- KMAland fire departments have battled several area grass fires this spring, and state climate officials say the "perfect storm" of weather conditions is to blame for the unprecedented outbreak.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 23% of the state faces at least D1 drought conditions or worse, considered moderate to severe, while just over 65% of the state is experiencing at least D0 levels, including abnormally dry conditions. Justin Glisan is the State Climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. He says the persistent dry conditions result from an abnormally dry meteorological winter season, including December, January, and February.
"So we actually had the sixth driest February on record as we started to thaw those soils getting into March, but those precipitation deficits still stack up even in the driest parts of the year," said Glisan. "So that's where we did see some expansion of drought conditions, just basically based on subsoil moisture profiles--if you look across the state the driest parts of the state are anywhere from the 20th to 30th percentile."
Glisan says there is still room for 70% more soil infiltration in those areas, but the level is drastically improved from April 2021, when the state had soil profiles sitting in the 5th percentile.
Glisan adds April 2022 is also on track to be one of the coldest on record. With the temperatures delaying the planting season for farmers, Glisan says the increase in temperatures and crops now demanding more soil moisture later in the spring could increase dryness into the early summer months.
"That's where we start to develop an atmospheric thirst along with crop using subsoil moisture, that's where we can see a degradation happen pretty fast in drought conditions," said Glisan. "So if we look at those season outlooks for April, May, June and even May, June, July, we see an elevated signal for warmer temperatures, and a slightly elevated signal for a drier signal."
Additionally, despite April being the windiest month for Iowa, Glisan says the state has still seen roughly two-to-three miles per hour above average winds per day, putting the trifecta of grass fire conditions together.
"That might not sound like a lot," said Glisan. "But when you have a string of days in which your wind speeds are 20-30 miles per hour and you're gusting into the 40-50 mile per hour range, it's easy once a grass fire starts for those winds to perpetuate and propagate those fires."
While recent rains have leveled off drought conditions, Glisan says the state will need four-to-five months of above-average rainfall to improve subsoil moisture and low stream flows and reduce the risk of grass fires.
"April, May and June are the three wettest months for Iowa," said Glisan. "So if we see above average precipitation in those three months and then getting into the summer season, we could see a good improvement across those D1 regions which we term as structural drought."
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor can be found here, and Iowa Grassland Fire Danger Index can be found here.