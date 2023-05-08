(Des Moines) -- While drought conditions have plagued western Iowa, the easternmost parts of the state are experiencing near-record flooding.
That's according to Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan, who updated KMA News on the latest developments regarding the Mississippi River flooding along most of the eastern Iowa border over the past couple of weeks. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glisan says the flooding, which reached the top-10 highest crest in the Quad Cities area in Iowa, was primarily due to record snowpack across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
"If you remember a few weeks back, we had several days in which we were in the 80s and 90s across the upper Midwest as that snowpack was still on the ground in mid-April which is kind of astounding in itself," said Glisan. "There was anywhere from five to 10 inches of snow water equivalent in that snowpack with those really warm days of averages of 15 to 20 degrees above average."
According to the National Weather Service, the river gauge at Rock Island near Davenport was cresting, with water levels fairly steady around 21.4 feet early last week, placing it as the eighth-highest recorded at that spot. However, Glisan adds there were a few other factors at play that led to the "greater-than-usual" flooding that occurs along the Mississippi each spring.
"We get all that infiltration into the stream system given that soils were still frozen or saturated from record wetness across the upper Midwest especially in Wisconsin and Minnesota," he said. "All that water is routed into the Mississippi basin and we saw in the hydrological modeling for moderate to major flooding along the Mississippi towards the end of April and into May. Unfortunately, it came to fruition."
Officials in Dubuque also closed all of its floodgates along the river two weeks ago, only the third time the gates have been closed since they were installed in 1973. However, he adds that the worst of the flooding is likely past for most of Iowa.
"River gauges along the Mississippi from Dubuque down to Keokuk are near crest or are falling, so that's at least the good news, but we saw some river levels higher than in past high-flooding events like 1993 and 1965," Glisan explained. "So, overall it's looking better on the Mississippi side."
Nonetheless, the National Weather Service has continued a flood warning that will remain in effect along the Mississippi River for parts of Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois until further notice.