(Des Moines) -- Rainfall this weekend is likely a welcome sight for those dealing with the drought conditions plaguing most of Iowa.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday morning, 100% of Iowa remains in at least D0, or abnormally dry conditions, while just over 88% are experiencing at least D1, or moderate drought, conditions. Meanwhile, 10.6% encompassing portions of 17 counties in northwest Iowa are in D3, or extreme drought. In addition, parts of Page, Montgomery, Fremont, and Mills Counties are also in D2, or severe drought. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells KMA News the state is currently experiencing some of the most severe drought conditions since 2013, mainly due to the lack of precipitation.
"October will be in the top-20 driest Octobers on record and the summer was the 29th-driest summer on record," Glisan explained. "Definitely, pervasive dryness exacerbates those longer-term deficits that we have."
However, he adds conditions still aren't as extreme as in 2012 -- which was also exacerbated by unseasonably warm temperatures and saw the first D4 conditions in Iowa since the Drought Monitor's inception in 2000.
Glisan attributes the dryness partly to the third year of a weak-to-moderate La Nina -- a sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific Ocean that shifts the jet stream over the United States and impacts the region's weather patterns.
"That interrupts the moisture gate into the upper Midwest, so we see lots of rainfall across the southern states and we don't get a lot of that moisture into the Midwest -- especially in the summertime when our precipitation is driven basically by thunderstorm activity," said Glisan. "When you see droughts, you see a lack of severe weather. We've had a few bouts of severe weather, but with no thunderstorms to produce severe weather, you don't get rainfall, and hence you see drought expand."
Glisan says the conditions have been a double-edged sword for farmers. While the harvest has been moving quicker, variable yields are in play, and conditions have been prime for large brush and field fires.
"There's a lot of dry fuel out there coupled with low dew points and very dry air," he said. "In the presence of windy conditions you can see these field fires start and spread pretty rapidly as we've seen across the state. Not as pervasive as in Kansas or Nebraska, but definitely, conditions have been so that these field fires are possible."
Montgomery, Fremont, and Harrison Counties in KMAland saw field fires spread across hundreds of acres late last month. However, Glisan says La Nina typically alludes to near-normal snowpack for the winter months.
"If you break La Nina up into the weak, moderate, and strong phase -- this is how cold the sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts the jet stream -- those weak to moderate La Ninas, we actually expect above average snowpack as we saw in 2020," said Glisan. "2021, we were below average in snowpack -- that's kind of anomalous for a weak La Nine. So if we go with what La Ninas have shown in the past, (expect) above average snowpack and an elevated signal for colder than average conditions."
Glisan says the region is projected to move out of La Nina into an ENSO-neutral phase -- between La Nina and El Nino -- through the winter and into early spring.