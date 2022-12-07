(Des Moines) -- November's weather was a "climatologist's dream."
That's according to Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glisan says last month was a quiet one in terms of weather conditions--though precipitation amounts were up a bit.
"On the temperature side, (it was) basically near average," said Glisan. "The average temperature for the state is 37 degrees--and that's the daytime high-overnight low. And divide by two, that gives us a good baseline to analyze weather through the month. Actually, on the precipitation side, this is the first month in several months we were above average for the statewide average. It was about two inches of precipitation, including rain and snow."
Glisan says November followed the 29th driest summer on record in Iowa, and the 15th driest October. Glisan says early indications point to lingering drought conditions heading into the winter months.
"As we get into the driest month of the year--December, January and February," he said, "we really don't expect a lot of rainfall or snowfall. From snowfall, even if you do get a good snow pack, you don't get a lot of liquid equivalent out of that. For 10 inches of snow, generally about an inch of moisture. Then, you have to take into account that the soil profile's going to freeze--so you're not going to get a lot of infiltration."
One of the top five questions asked of Glisan is whether to expect a white Christmas in the region. Given current weather patterns, he says there's a 20-to-30% chance of precipitation during the Christmas holiday in southwest Iowa--with greater chances in northern portions of the state.
"If we look at the outlook--and with that wet signal--there is a possibility," said Glisan. "It is a little too long into the forecast window to really see if we're going to get snow. But, given the wet outlooks, there is a potential for precipitation heading into the third week of December."
Glisan says any moisture heading into the spring planting season would be helpful. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Justin Glisan here: