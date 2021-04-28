(KMAland) -- A global shortage of computer chips is having a ripple effect on local car dealers.
Since last summer, the world has seen a shortage of microchips that help power a number of consumer electronics, leaving things like laptops, iPhones and video games in short supply. That shortage has made its way to the auto industry, where dealerships are seeing tight supplies of both new and used vehicles. Shane McHenry with Doug Meyer Chevrolet in Shenandoah says their lot is looking thin right now.
"We are not going out of business," said McHenry. "We want to make sure people know that. It's going to be a little bit of a struggle here for the next couple months from an inventory standpoint, but we have no plans of going anywhere. We want to be part of this community. We certainly are thankful for all of the support that we have gotten."
McHenry says higher-end models can require as many as 150 of the microchips, while even basic sedans still need around one dozen to function.
"This is a worldwide shortage," said McHenry. "These microprocessors are made a lot overseas. America does produce some of these microchips and processors, but only about 12% of the world's production on these things. That's one problem that hopefully we fix in the future. The other thing about this is these microchips and processors are not just for automobiles. These are things that go in anything electronic: computers, phones, TVs, video games. So that's why it is affecting everyone."
When it comes to getting new vehicles, McHenry says production has been slowed or even halted on some models.
"GM has cut out nearly 60,000 vehicles so far this year because of this shortage," said McHenry. "Most of that falls in the small SUV lines like Trailblazer, Blazer and Equinox and the cars as well, like Malibus and Camaros."
The shortage of new vehicles has driven the price of used vehicles up as well. McHenry says prices at dealer auctions for vehicles have skyrocketed.
"Because the prices are so high, especially from our standpoint of trying to rebuild our inventory, the auctions have gotten out of control," said McHenry. "The dealers are bidding against each other to try and get vehicles on the lot. It's driving up the price there at the auctions too. Frankly, it's just driving us out of being able to even compete to get some of these used vehicles at a price that's reasonable."
Global supply experts expect the chip shortage to last through the summer and maybe into the fall before things pick back up. In the meantime, McHenry says local dealerships are trying to do what they can on an individual basis with customers to purchase vehicles. McHenry made his comments on KMA's AM in the AM Show.