(Sidney) -- An award-winning gospel quartet is making its way to KMAland.
GloryWay will be performing at the United Faith Church in Sidney. The group has been performing for around 20 years, and was touring the area when they came into contact with United Faith. Church Pastor Leah Elrod says they’re excited to continue to provide a way to spread their message to the community through engaging events like this.
“We really see our ministry as reaching out and serving our community as well as sharing the good news,” said Pastor Elrod. “And so we get to combine both of those in this concert. We get to both benefit the community and the surrounding area as well as share the good news.”
GloryWay has performed at venues across the United States, most notably at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. During their years performing, the group has won several musical accolades such as Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and Sunrise Quartet of the Year.
The concert at United Faith Church will be on Tuesday, April 26 at 7PM. A freewill offering will be available for anyone wanting to make a contribution. For additional information about the performance, contact sidneyunitedfaith@gmail.com. You can hear the full interview with United Faith Church Pastor Leah Elrod here: