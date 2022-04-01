(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley School District has named its new superintendent.
Members of the Missouri Valley School Board announced Friday the selection of Christi Gochenour as its next superintendent. Currently the secondary principal in the Logan-Magnolia Community School District, Gochenour has previously served as a school improvement and professional development consultant with Green Hills AEA and an adjunct professor at Morningside College. Gochenour holds a master's degree in educational administration from Northwest Missouri State University and a bachelor's degree in K-8 education from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She received her superintendent's license in educational administration from Doane University in 2015. Gochenour tells KMA News Missouri Valley was a "perfect fit."
"It is really just an absolute perfect scenario for me, and the district is everything that I was looking for to be able to move on to the next level," said Gochenour. "So I am just super excited and blessed that they selected me."
Gochenour says one of the driving factors for her to pursue the job was the close ties with the Missouri Valley community.
"I actually live in Missouri Valley, my husband graduated from Missouri Valley, my son graduated from Missouri Valley, it's home for me," said Gochenour. "So I have a very strong, vested interest in making sure that the good things that are happening in that district, and all of the strong educational and facility things that are happening there continue on."
The new position is Gochenour's first as superintendent, and she says she is excited to bring her well-balanced background in instruction and administration to the next level.
"I just get to kind of take that up another notch and ensure that as a system and as a district that gets to continue on and each of the levels are supported by what they need to assure that all students have the opportunities that they need to have for the best instruction and the best facilities."
Gochenour says she hopes to continue to build upon the strong relationships between the school district and the community.
Gochenour was one of three finalists for the opening interviewed by board members and stakeholder groups Thursday. Other finalists were Jay Lutt, currently superintendent and pre-K principal in the Westwood School District, and Brett Abbotts, who accepted the superintendent position in the Greene County School District. Gochenour's tenure will begin on July 1st, succeeding Brent Hoesing, who took the Lewis Central superintendent job back in January. Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted Missouri Valley board members in the superintendent's search.