(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah resident has received statewide recognition for their efforts in mentorship.
Taylor Goetz was named one of two recipients of the 2023 "Excellence on Mentoring" award through the Iowa Mentoring Partnership. Goetz, who also works part-time with Lashier, Bonefas, Baldwin, and Company Accounting in Shenandoah, has been with MAY Mentoring for nearly seven years serving as the Finance Chair for the group's board before becoming a mentor. Goetz tells KMA News she was honored to be nominated for the award.
"I was surprised and didn't know that Kim (Leininger) had nominated me," said Goetz. "There are a million wonderful people that help with MAY Mentoring so I was definitely surprised."
Goetz has served on the board's Strategic Planning subcommittee and the Community and Workforce Development Presentations committee for the past six years. Also currently serving as the MAY Mentoring Board Secretary, Goetz says she delved into the organization's mentoring side after seeing many area youths looking for a mentor role.
"There are always kids in our community that are eager, waiting, and hopeful for a mentor to give them a little extra quality time and maybe 'fill their cup up' and just encourage them," she said.
Goetz says she has had the privilege of working with the same individual ever since she began serving as a mentor. She adds that the experience has been incredible for her and her mentee but also for her own children and family members, who have welcomed her mentee with open arms.
"We've done all sorts of things from just having supper and playing games at my house on a week night to going to the zoo, doing community service things, baking cookies -- we've done a wide variety of things," said Goetz. "A lot of times, she just comes along with whatever I had planned with my family anyways and she's just another member of our family."
While she has had to balance her job and family life with devoting herself to her mentee, Goetz says the impact it can make on the individual is well worth the extra effort.
"There probably isn't going to ever be a time in life when you're just going to have loads of extra free time to commit to that, so you just have to make it work," Goetz emphasized. "That is what they love -- they love being included, being a part of your family, and just going along with you. The reaction on her face when she sees me is what makes it worth it."
Established in 2009, the Excellence in Mentoring Awards allows Iowa Mentoring Partnership-certified programs to recognize outstanding long-time youth mentors. Individuals selected have served as a mentor for at least two years and exemplify both the spirit and positive benefits of mentoring.