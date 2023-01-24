(Clarinda) -- Officials with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development are seeking input from Page County residents on future projects.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Golden Hills RC&D Executive Director Cara Morgan on the possibility of establishing an advisory committee for various projects within Page County. Morgan says the discussion also comes after the county allocated $15,000 to Golden Hills RC&D to assist in finding grants for the county. She says the proposed committee could assist in identifying projects in various areas, including water resources, land conservation, arts and culture, local foods, and outdoor recreation.
"People that are interested in the local foods or are interested in watershed work, I know J.D. (King) has been working with one of our board members on the Watershed Management Coalition, and he's been very active and attended nearly every meeting unless he has another meeting conflict, but working with water sheds, arts and culture, or outdoor recreation," said Morgan. "So, those main areas and form a committee just for Page County and identify the things we can help out with including grant writing or bringing tourism to the communities."
She adds that establishing the committee wouldn't require action and would not be a formal voting body -- instead, bringing suggestions to the respective county board. However, she hopes to get two or three people per project area. Morgan adds they also hope to get a wide variety of individuals involved in the committee from various parts of the county.
"We're used to the normal players and the normal people that are involved in that, but sometimes there's those hidden gems that don't usually get involved that would we would like to reach out to and get some names," she said. "You know if they do a local food market or things like that, we do have a brand new local foods coordinator as well who is helping to increase local food productivity, marketing, and things like that in the region."
She adds that while the grant writing partnership comes with a price tag, it can often result in nearly six-figures worth of grants coming into the county. Morgan says the committee would likely only meet once a month and could help streamline the areas to target first.
"We can't go after everything because if we started going after everything we would be going in every which direction," said Morgan. "So, prioritizing which ones are most important within the county."
Early last year, the board allocated $15,000 to Golden Hills RC&D through American Rescue Plan Act funds for one year following a recommendation from the County Conservation Board. Those who are interested or have another individual in mind for the committee are asked to contact Morgan at cmorgan@goldenhillsrcd.org or visit the Golden Hills RC&D website.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the disposal of a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 from the Sheriff's Department.
--Approved the appointment of Alan Nothwehr as the Harlan Township Trustee with his term expiring on December 31st, 2026.
--Approved amending the Fiscal Year 2023 County Five Year Program to change the Essex North Bridge project to an illustrative project for RAISE grant purposes.