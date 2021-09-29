(Red Oak) -- A regional resource and conservation agency has started to gain control over their budget and hand out more grants.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors received an update from Supervisor Mark Peterson, who serves on the board of directors for Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development. Peterson says the agency had struggled to control their budget, but recently have taken a step in the right direction.
"It's been kind of a struggle with their budget for several years, (they've) been getting along, but just getting along, (and) finally it looks like they're turning a corner and feeling better about things," Peterson said. "They're doing more grant writing and coming up with more grants, and getting along pretty well."
Peterson says recent changes in the mission of the agency have been part of the reason for the recent budget growing pains. Originally, Peterson says Golden Hills had been a "pseudo arm of the government," working with the Natural Resources Conservation Services, or NRCS.
"They were once a 'pseudo arm' of the government that had to do with resource conservation, in with the NRCS working with tariffs and things like that," Peterson said. "They still do a lot of that but they have also branched out into working with small towns helping them to improve, and working with arts and culture in small towns."
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour that took place two weekends ago, Peterson says Golden Hills was a major supporter of.
During it's time associated with the NRCS, the board of directors had consisted of just county supervisors, however, as missions and objectives for the agency evolved, Peterson says the board did as well.
"It's kind of morphed now as they've gotten away from that funding, and more into grant writing and things like that," Peterson said. "Each county so far has a representative, but thee are a couple of counties that it is not supervisors, they struggle with just exactly how to do it."
Currently, the agency serves and has representatives from Montgomery, Mills, Page, Fremont, Harrison, Shelby, Cass, and Pottawattamie counties.