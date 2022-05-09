(Shenandoah) -- Amendments to two city ordinances are on the Shenandoah City Council's agenda Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council will consider an amendment to the city's golf cart ordinance. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News local residents recently contacted Mayor Roger McQueen and Police Chief Josh Gray, calling for inclusion of language covering UTVs in the current ordinance.
"Golf carts are allowed on a variety of residential streets here in town," said Lyman, "provided they have lights, signals, insurance and all that stuff. The folks that approached the chief and the mayor said, 'listen, a UTV has got the same sort of setup there as a golf cart. If fact, most of them require seat belts in order to operate.'"
Lyman says the amendment would require a public hearing, as well as the usual first, second and third readings. Also on the agenda: discussion regarding amending the city's tapping fees. He says the amendment concerns the fees charged for tapping water lines.
"We used to have where if it was an inch or smaller service line, it was a maximum of $250 with the raising of prices, and everything," said Lyman. "We were getting really close to losing money. So, we went ahead and changed the ordinance to $250 plus parts--and extra labor if needed--just to kind of stay in front of any changes in prices that we'll see mostly for the parts that we're getting from the tap people."
In addition, the council is expected to appoint a new at-large council member to succeed Cindy Arman, who resigned last month. Lyman says the city received applications from five residents interested in filling the vacant council seat. Residents can petition for a special election to fill the position within 14 days of the appointment. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen indicated he hoped the city can avoid a special vote.
"I would hope we wouldn't have to go that far," said McQueen. "Because, it's a major cost to the city. We're talking $5,000 to $8,000 just for one person in an election."
Two-hundred signatures are needed on the petition in order to set a special election. Lyman says the appointed council member won't take the oath until the next regular council meeting May 24th.