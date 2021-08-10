(Shenandoah) -- Contrary to rumors, Shenandoah's golf course has been a successful venture to the city.
That's according to Roger McQueen, vice president of the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board, who addressed questions regarding the golf course's operations during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Local resident John Greenleaf raised the questions, telling the council during the public comment period he had heard "grumblings" in the community that the city "had no business" in purchasing the golf course from Shenandoah's American Legion Post, and that it was not a money maker. While saying he's not against the city owning the golf course, Greenleaf asked for information on how the golf course was performing under the city's control. McQueen says anyone "grumbling" about the golf course is welcome to see the figures at the next park and rec board meeting.
"First of all, after speaking with some of the legion guys -- some of them -- they're happy that the city has that, and is able to have it back up in great a shape as it's in, because it was slowing deteriorating," said McQueen.
In addition to increased membership, McQueen says the golf course has hosted a number of tournaments.
"We've seen membership go up this year," he said. "We've also booked more tournaments this year than we've had for a long time. We had the Hawkeye 10 tournament this year. Actually, we had a tournament here two weeks ago, and we ran out of carts, so we had to go and find more carts."
McQueen also praised the course's pro shop operations and upkeep.
"The pro shop, a lot of part timers have been in there helping," said McQueen. "Craig Connell's doing an excellent job on groundskeeping. The park and rec board and the city was able to get him some new equipment that has just been a fantastic improvement out there of keeping the grounds up."
Councilman Kim Swank backed McQueen's comments, saying the city's takeover has turned the venue around.
"You can't believe the difference between what it looks like now, and what it did look like," said Swank. "I think it's a good thing, personally, and I'm glad we did it. We've had so many people out there, like Roger said, that we don't have enough carts for them. You've got to want to get up early to schedule a tee-off time to get out there on the weekends, because it's pretty busy."
Mace Hensen, representing the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, cited reports indicating the golf course's resurgence has helped local businesses on weekends.
In other business Tuesday, the council...
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 909 7th Avenue to Monte Moyer for $3,000.
---set a public hearing for August 24th at 6 p.m. on the proposition to authorize a loan and disbursement agreement on the issuance of not to exceed $1.6 million in sewer revenue capital loan notes through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
---approved the deed to property located at 900 South Center Street in Shenandoah to Maloja, LLC for $1.
---approved a series of street closure requests for the Shenandoah Eagles Club for the State Eagles Riders Rally August 20th and 21st.
---approved rates and salaries for part-time employees for Shenandoah Public Library and the Shenandoah Golf Course.