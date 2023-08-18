(Hamburg) – A good Samaritan is being credited with saving a child from drowning at Waubonsie State Park Friday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the park around 7:45 a.m. for a possible drowning. Deputies found that Terry Travis – who is a Fremont County Secondary Roads employee – was traveling through the park, when he observed a small child standing on a dock at the pond alone. He then saw the child jump into the pond and go under water.
Authorities say Travis reached into the water and pulled the child to safety. The family – who had been looking for the child – arrived a short time later. The five-year-old child – who is autistic – was checked by Sidney Rescue at the scene and taken to a Nebraska hospital by private vehicle for further evaluation. The family says the child had wandered away from a cabin in the park.