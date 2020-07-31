(Washington, D.C.) -- The Republican candidate for Iowa's Third District Congressional seat says restarting the economy is paramount to pull the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Young previously served as the district's representative in the House from 2014-2018 and is currently locked in a battle with Incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne to get his old job back. Speaking on KMA's Morning Line program Friday, Young weighed in on the latest proposal from Senate Republicans for another round of COVID-19 relief.
"We want to make sure that we get this economy going and up and running and get people back to work and that there are incentives to work, as well," said Young. "Work brings dignity. It brings opportunity. Poverty is a killer. We cannot be shutting down the economy or causing high suicide rates, domestic abuse, domestic violence, drug abuse or alcohol abuse. We know that we need to make sure we are working."
The proposal includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to taxpayers under a certain income threshold. Young says he supports that measure, as well as expanding access to food assistance.
"People who have lost may not have enough money to pay their bills and that's where those financial measures come in," said Young. "They may be hungry. I think there is a way to get them some more food stamps and food assistance. I think that's very, very important."
The GOP proposal would also cut back on extra unemployment benefits that have been paid out by the federal government since April. Young says the aid package should be used to help people through a tough time and get them back in the workforce.
"I want to make sure that with stimulus checks and unemployment assistance that people's burdens are lifted mentally and financially and that we incentivize work, because we need to get people back to work," said Young. "I think a lot of people want to get back to work, as well. This unemployment help and the stimulus checks have been great help to help get the economy going and alleviate a lot of burdens that people have had mentally and financially."
Negotiations continue between Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House over a compromise on the package. The Senate proposal does include a reported $20 billion for the agriculture sector. Young says he wants to see that money make it to Iowa producers.
"I would like to see those payments to our ethanol producers -- our biofuels producers -- as well as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," said Young. "People may need more help to get food. Perhaps the government could buy up some of our commodities from our livestock to put in the food pantries. I think that's very, very important."
One sticking point between the two sides deals with liability protections for businesses. Young says he wants protections included in any legislation to prevent businesses from being sued if someone contracts COVID-19 in their establishment.
"The trial lawyers do not want liability protections, because they see it as a real boon and windfall for their pockets," said Young. "I want to see money in the pockets of workers and those entrepreneurs and small business owners."
Young was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Friday. You can hear his full interview below.