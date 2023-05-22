(Omaha) -- One of KMAland's foremost economic experts is among those watching developments regarding the federal debt ceiling negotiations.
Reports indicate talks between the Biden Administration and GOP congressional representatives on raising the debt ceiling have stalled. Negotiators have another 10 days to reach a settlement before a first-ever default of the federal budget. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached before the deadline.
"As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, this could be a real crisis," said Goss. "But, I think when they reach out, to paraphrase Winston Churchill, when you tried every other thing that doesn't work, you stumble upon something that does work. And, I think there will be a solution."
Goss, however, says we should buckle up for a wild ride in the markets the next few weeks.
"There will be some real deviations, some real swings in the next week or so, as they try to find that solution," he said. "That would be swings in the stock market, swings in the bond market in terms of yields, and also in terms of gold prices, for example."
Worst-case scenario, Goss says a default means the federal government would be unable to pay its bills.
"Lot of people think we'll default on the bonds--that's not correct," said Goss. "We will not default on those bonds. Nonetheless, you may see reductions or cutting in Social Security payments. Seventy million Americans receive Social Security payments--those could be reduced, also interest payments on the debt. But overall, what it does and what it will do is undermine the status of the U.S. dollar in terms of its reserve currency. The dollar will remain the reserve currency, but the Chinese yuan, they're making attempts to be the reserve currency of the globe."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: