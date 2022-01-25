(Omaha) -- KMAland's economy continues to be a mixed bag in the first month of 2022.
Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss recently released his first Rural Mainstreet Index survey for the new year. January's report showed the overall economic index for the 10-state region moving above growth neutral for the 14th straight month. However, the actual reading dropped from 66.7 in December to 61.1 in January. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Goss says the rural economy continues to grow at a health pace. But, he adds a number of factors could slow that growth.
"Of course, what we're seeing in the rural areas, and what we're seeing in urban areas, is significantly higher prices," said Goss. "And, that was the number-one area of concern going forward in 2022 is what farmers are having to pay for input prices. For example, fertilizer prices--that's one of the big area threats going forward in 2022."
Goss says inflation continues to influence rural economic factors. But, he adds that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"You know, a little bit of inflation is good for the agricultural sector now," he said. "When I say a little bit, I mean something less than 3%. Unfortunately, now, we're at 7%, and that's going to have some negative impacts. How it's going to affect the farm sector, a lot of that will be in terms of exports. Once the Federal Reserve begins raising rates--and they will begin probably as early as February or even March, they'll be raising rates--that's going to make U.S. goods, agricultural goods, less competitively priced abroad."
Besides rising farm prices, and interest rates, bankers surveyed ranked disruption of the delivery of farm inputs as another threat to farm operations in 2022. Goss says COVID-19 is an ever-changing variable on issues like transportation.
"Anything we say today could be thrown off by COVID-19," said Goss. "That's where the real issue is in terms of transportation. We've got labor supplies, we've got shortages of workers--that's a big issue."
Perhaps the biggest continuing impact posed by COVID is the hiring situation. The hiring index in January totaled 61.1--down significantly from December's 72.4. Goss says labor shortages continue to be a significant issue in the Midwest.
"COVID-19 has had the impact of a lot of workers not wanting to get back in, or not willing to come back to work," he said. "It's also encouraging workers to retire early. So, we're still not back to pre-pandemic levels of jobs, even though with the GDP's overall outlook, we are above pre-pandemic levels. That's where were at in terms of labor supply, and that obviously would not help."
However, Goss' report cites U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics indicating the region has experienced a healthy 4.0% gain in nonfarm employment over the last 12 months. And, the report's confidence index--which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, rose for a second straight month from 55.2 in December to 61.1 in January. Goss adds exports remain strong in the rural economy.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: