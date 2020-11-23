(Undated) -- Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, one well-known economic expert believes the outlook isn't bleak for holiday shopping Black Friday and beyond.
Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss conducts a monthly survey of bank CEOs in a 10-state region, including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. In a recent interview on KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Goss forecast brisk holiday sales in the region--mainly because of on-line transactions.
"What it showed, we asked about buying," said Goss. "They expect in-store buying to be down about 3.1%. Now, on-line sales will grow by as much as 30%. When you put it all together, it's going to be about a 2-to-3% growth from this time last year."
Goss' survey also explored ag-related economic conditions in the region. He says the good news is that ag income is up heading into the Christmas holiday.
"The agricultural sector's looking very good," he said. "We recorded our first month-to-month above growth-neutral growth in farmland prices. Of course, that's a good thing since 2013. So, the agricultural sector's looking very good.;"
On the other hand, Goss says there's concerns as to whether area retailers--including restaurants and taverns--can withstand another COVID-19 related downturn.
"Consumers and business leaders are still very reluctant to get out and buy," he said. "So, it's causing some real issues. Of course, we're waiting on Congress for another stimulus bill. We'll have to see if we can get that anytime soon."
In terms of the types of Christmas gifts consumers are purchasing this year, Goss expects less spending on experiences and travel-related gifts due to coronavirus-imposed quarantining.
"Every year, we've gotten an increase in experiences," said Goss, "as far as giving health club memberships, giving travel gifts. We're not going to see much of that this year. It's going to be more clothing, for example. We're going to see electronic purchases moving in that direction. Anything that requires getting out of the house, we're going to see less of that."
Goss adds the region's economy is still experiencing what he calls "a hiccup" due to COVID-19.