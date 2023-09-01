(Omaha) -- One of KMAland's leading economic indicators indicates "slow-to-no-to-negative growth" heading into the fourth quarter.
Creighton University's MidAmerican Business Conditions Index--a survey of manufacturers and supply managers in a nine-state region in the Midwest--fell below the growth neutral threshold for a second straight month. That's despite an overall increase in the index from 46.1 in July to 49.5 last month. However, Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss says a growing number of survey respondents indicate a recession is "still on the table" in the last half of this year--contrary to the Federal Reserve's consensus.
"Forty-five percent of the supply managers expect a recession in the second half of 2023," said Goss. "This is for August. We don't have many more months to go, so it's looking like we're going to see a downturn in the overall growth rate, and potentially a recession. Only 27% of the supply managers expect to see growth in the regional economy going forward."
Goss says one negative economic trend driving the downward numbers is employment. The regional hiring gauge slumped below growth neutral to 47.7. While that's an improvement from 45.6 in July, Goss calls overall hiring trends "not good."
"One in seven of the supply manager reported job gains for the month," he said. "Now, this is done from last month, when one in five reported job gains for the month. Again, it's not good in the labor market, looking less and less positive."
Goss continues to criticize the Biden Administration's economic policies, saying increased spending is a big reason for continuing inflationary conditions in the Midwest.
"We've got too much spending in the pipeline from the federal government, in my judgment," said Goss. "The Biden Administration is increasing spending, and that's going again push the fed to grow or increase interest rates, or at least be on track to raise interest rates, or be ready to move on interest rates."
However, Goss expects the Federal Reserve to make no change in short-term interest rates at its next meetings September 19-20.