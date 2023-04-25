(Omaha) -- KMAland's rural economy remains as cold as the unseasonably chilly spring temperatures.
That's despite the Rural Mainstreet Index for April climbing above growth neutral. The monthly survey of bank CEOs in a 10-state region in the Midwest--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--shows the index at 50.1--a big jump from March's reading of 45.6. But, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says several factors are still slowing the region's economy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Goss says small Midwestern businesses continue to struggle.
"These small businesses--we're talking about residential construction, banking, finance--all of these businesses on rural Main Street are having a difficult time of it," said Goss. "One of the issues, of course, is finding and hiring qualified workers. There is still a worker's shortage, even as the economy slows down in rural Main Street."
Goss says one worrisome trend indicated by bankers is that checking deposits plummeted to a record low. In fact, 64% of bankers surveyed reported depositors exiting due to higher financial risks.
"Last time, we had a banking crisis back in 2008--I'm not calling this a crisis--but, back in 2008-9, we lost 45% of our bankers," he said. "These rural communities can ill afford to lose their bank. These banks are very important institutions for overall conducting businesses in these areas, particularly in agriculture and particularly for energy."
Goss adds more than 2/3rds surveyed opposed the recent bailouts of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank by the federal government. In fact, he says they oppose bailouts of any kind.
"What happens is, the local control, or the response from the local banks, is not nearly as good from what we see from the community banks," said Goss. "In other words, do you really want to be governed by a large regional bank or a large national bank, or at least provide financial services that just aren't as responsive? So, that's the real issue going on out there."
Despite the continuing rural economic struggles, the regional farmland price index rose from 63.0 in March to 64.6 this month. Additionally, farm equipment sales remain strong, though the overall index fell from 59.3 in March to 54.3 in April. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: