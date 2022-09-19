(Omaha) -- Most of KMAland remains mired in an economic slump.
That's according to this month's Rural Mainstreet Economic Index. The survey of bank CEOs in 10 Midwestern states--including those in KMAland--indicates the overall index fell below growth neutral for the fourth straight month. However, September's reading totaled 46.3, a slight increase from August's total of 44.0. The index ranges from 0 to 100, with 50.0 representing growth neutral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economic Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says "stagflation" still has the rural economy in its grip.
"Now, that's not a good term," said Goss. "That means slow to no growth, and significant inflation and pressures. Farmers and others are seeing really substantial increases in the prices they pay for everything across the board. Now, energy prices are coming down--that is fuel prices--but natural gas prices are still too strong."
Goss says bank CEOs indicate increased fertilizer prices are a significant factor in the current economic conditions. Another issue is the continuing global economic slowdown reaching into the Midwest.
"We're talking about sectors of the economy--that being manufacturing and agriculture--that depend heavily on selling abroad, with a very strong dollar and weak global growth," he said. "That;s going to be a challenge. We have yet to see that hit our economy--in other words, exports remain fairly good. But, I don't expect that to hold up."
Goss says one out of five survey respondents indicate the continuing drought as the top challenge facing the region's farmers.
"I call it the western grain belt--that would be parts of Iowa and stretching west of Nebraska and Kansas, particularly--drought conditions there and yields are down significantly from what the USDA thought earlier in the year," said Goss. "So, that's going to be a challenge from some farmers. Of course, that depends on the area, and the region that you're in."
Another big concern involves California's Proposition 12. Approved by the state's voters in November, 2018, the provision established minimum space requirements based on square feet for calves raised for veal, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens. Goss says the cage space requirements impact Iowa, which sells eggs and other produce to California.
"If you have more space allotted to the animal," he said, "that just means you'll have fewer animals and a lot larger cost. Now, the bankers, when we ask them the impact of that, 80% of the bankers said it's going to be paid by the consumer--not the farmer or the processor--but paid by the consumer."
Though the business confidence index rose from 38.0 in August to 40.7 in September, the survey indicates the slowing economy is still having a negative effect on in that category. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: