(Omaha) -- Despite positive indicators this month, Russia's threatened invasion of Ukraine could spell trouble for the rural economy.
That's according to Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss, who recently released the school's Rural Mainstreet Index for February. The monthly survey of bankers in a 10-state region including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri indicates the overall index moved above growth neutral for the 15th straight month--indicating healthy consistent growth for the region. February's overall index rose to 61.5 from the January rate of 61.1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Goss says farmland prices are a big factor in the continued growth. In fact, he says the prices are the best in the survey's 16 years of existence.
"What's propelling it is, particularly higher grain prices," said Goss. "For example, corn and soybean prices--those are really pushing up overall demand for farmland, and that's spilling over into other factors, such as agricultural equipment sales. We're seeing some of the best numbers there since 2011. So, right now, the farm sector that we survey and report on is doing the best we've seen since 2006."
However, Goss says any Russian military entry into Ukraine--coupled with resulting trade tensions with the U.S.--could upset the local economy on several fronts.
"If it spills over into the trade restrictions, embargoes and such," he said, "that will have some huge implications for the economy back here in the midsection of the economy. It's going to be very, very important, because we've threatened not only trade with Russia, but we're beginning to threaten nations that trade with Russia, because of the impending invasion of Ukraine by Russia."
Locally, Goss says the invasion would likely mean lower grain prices, but increased oil prices. On the flipside, he says interest rates could fall, rather than increase as expected.
"We're seeing investors moving to safe havens," said Goss. "One of those safe havens is U.S. debt. So, there would be an increase in demand for our bonds, for example. So, interest rates would tend to move lower. It would probably also push the fed to slow down on what we see as rate hikes."
Bank CEOs surveyed in the index expected the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates at its next meeting in March. Goss adds the continuing labor shortage and supply chain disruptions are still a drag on the local economy. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: