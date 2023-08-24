(Omaha) -- More than a few groups have a keen interest in the continuing pipeline hearings in Fort Dodge.
Day 3 of the Iowa Utilities Board's evidentiary hearing concerning Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline project featured more testimony from western Iowa farmers. Spanning nearly 700 miles in western and northern Iowa, the pipeline would carry liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants--including Green Plains' Shenandoah facility--to a sequestration site in North Dakota. Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss is among those monitoring the continuing hearing. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Goss the IUB's decision will have a tremendous impact on the Midwest's ethanol industry.
"As part of the Inflation and Deficit Reduction Act passed in 2022 by the Biden Administration," said Goss, "that calls for a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions from the ethanol plants. If you don't do something about that--if they enforce reductions--that's going to be a problem for ethanol. And, what's a problem for ethanol is a problem for agriculture."
Goss says states like Iowa and Nebraska depend heavily on ethanol production.
"Iowa, particularly, is the number-one ethanol producer in America," he said. "Nebraska is number two, then you've got Minnesota and South Dakota following close behind it. This is a very, very important question in what happens to ethanol going forward. I'm just not as confident as some that the Biden Administration will not put a pinch on ethanol."
Other interested parties include the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Back in February, the organization released results of a study indicating 75% of the state's ethanol production would contract or migrate out of the state if carbon sequestration projects are curtailed--leading many plants to shut down. Pipeline opponents have attacked the study since its publication earlier this year.