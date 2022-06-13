(Creston) -- State assistance is on the way to Union County following last week's severe storms.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for the county in the wake of severe weather June 7. High winds and perhaps a tornado roared through areas in and around Creston last Tuesday night, causing widespread wind damage and some structure damage. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckworth compared the damage to that from another infamous storm a decade ago in a recent interview with KMA News.
"We've not seen damage like this really since our tornado in 2012," said Duckworth. "Unfortunately, it's the same sections of town that were impacted."
Reynolds' declaration activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Care Management Program, for Union County. The program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. More information is available from the Iowa Department of Human Services website.
Additionally, the Disaster Care Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Residents may visit the Iowa Community Action website for more information.
The Governor's disaster declaration for Union County is available here: