(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is paying tribute to a Fremont County sheriff's deputy killed in an accident earlier this week.
On Friday, Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Saturday from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Richardson was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 275 early Tuesday afternoon. Richardson’s funeral takes place at Sidney Junior-Senior High School Saturday at 11 a.m.
“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Deputy Richardson, a dedicated public servant with a passion and legacy for helping others in times of need,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in blue as they cope with this devastating loss and we are eternally grateful for his selfless sacrifice to the citizens of Iowa.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.