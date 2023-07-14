(Des Moines) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill into law, but a legal challenge to the legislation is still under consideration.
“In a rare and historic special session, the Iowa Legislature voted for a second time to reject the inhumanity of abortion and pass the ‘fetal heartbeat’ law,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds delivered her remarks at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, where nearly 2,000 people had gathered to hear from multiple presidential candidates earlier in the day. Earlier this week in special session, the Iowa Legislature passed House File 732, known as the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which would ban most abortions once cardiac activity is detected—typically around six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation went into effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature Friday afternoon. Reynolds called the special session just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court, split 3-3, left an injunction in place on an identical 2018 abortion law.
“Iowa’s 2018 heartbeat law was not hypothetical, it was not an empty gesture and it was not a mistake,” said Reynolds. “It was an iron clad commitment to the smallest and most vulnerable among us. All life is precious and worthy of the protection of our laws.”
The legislation does present some exemptions in the case of rape, incest, or the life of the mother. But, for those exceptions, the rape must have been reported to law enforcement or a public or private health agency, including a family doctor, within 45 days, and the incest must have been reported to any of those officials or entities within 140 days.
However, just as Reynolds was signing the bill, across town arguments were being heard in front of Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin to put an emergency injunction on the law in place. After nearly five years of battling in the courts over the 2018 law, Reynolds says the new fight is just beginning.
“Our work is not done,” said Reynolds. “As we gather here today at this very moment, the abortion industry is in the court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and once again stop the will of the people. But, the passage of this legislation by even a wider margin this time sends an unmistakable message.”
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, and the Emma Goldman Clinic, a women’s health care facility in Iowa City, filed the legal challenge in a state court Wednesday afternoon, arguing that the new ban violates the Iowa state constitution. Lawyer Peter Im represented the groups, stating the abortion law would ban nearly all abortions in the state and create an undue burden on women.
“92% of patients at Planned Parenthood and 99% of patients at the Emma Goldman Clinic, have already reached six weeks of gestational age when they get an abortion,” said Im. “So, the act will force the vast majority of Iowans who are seeking abortions to either leave the state with all the financial and logistical hurdles that that entails, to self-manage their own abortion outside of the medical system, or they’ll be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against their will.”
Im also asked the judge to rule from the bench following arguments, given the Governor signed the bill into law the same day. Meanwhile, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Johnston appeared on behalf of the state of Iowa. Johnston says the petitioner’s statements do not tell the complete picture when considering the “balancing of equities” argument.
“Conspicuously absent from the petitioner’s balance of the equities argument is any consideration of the unborn life that is lost as a consequence of the abortion procedure,” said Johnston. “Petitioners would have the court believe the only hardship here is to their patients and that’s the only thing that weighs in the balance and that there is no countervailing interests on the other side of that scale. The ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill aims to prevent the destruction of human lives, and the court must take those lives into account in its analysis.”
Seidlin thanked both sides for their arguments but added he could not think of anything “that would be more insulting” than ruling from the bench on a serious issue. Saying the request for an injunction requires his “strong and length attention,” Seidlin says he’ll attempt to have a ruling by Monday.