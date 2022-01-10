(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, alongside several legislatures, announced a major multi-state water project.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, Ricketts announced the creation of a canal and reservoir along the western Nebraska border. Ricketts says the announcement comes per a 1923 compact with Colorado, setting the amount of water allotted into the state in the South Platte River Basin. According to the compact, during the irrigation season, 120 cubic feet per second, or CFS, is supposed to be coming into Nebraska, and 500 CFS in non-irrigation seasons. However, Ricketts says research from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources has shown Colorado has fallen short in the non-irrigation square feet per second, and proposed projects could make it even worse.
"Should all the long term goals be affected, they would reduce the amount of water flows coming into the state by 90%," Ricketts stated. "In fact, the media has reported that there are entities in Colorado that want to make sure that there is no additional or excess water leaving Colorado. So that is why we're concerned about what is going to happen with these 300 projects and the flow coming into the state of Nebraska."
Ricketts says over 300 projects amounting to nearly $10 billion worth of water projects have been announced in Colorado, potentially affecting agricultural water uses in Nebraska and even drinking water in Omaha and Lincoln. Nebraska DNR Director Tom Riley says the average amount of water coming into the eastern portion of the state has been around 250 CFS during the non-irrigation season.
The 1923 compact, Ricketts says, permits the construction of a canal on the Colorado side of the border, saying the state had already started the project in the early 1900s.
"This compact actually gives the state of Nebraska the authority over land and water in the state of Colorado," Ricketts said. "In fact, prior to World War I, a canal was begun and parts of that canal are still visible today from the Interstate. So this work had started prior to World War I but was not completed."
Ricketts says the state estimates initial costs of the project at $500 million between the construction of completing the canal in Colorado and several reservoirs in Nebraska. However, the number of reservoirs needed has yet to be determined.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the state will likely use eminent domain to obtain the land for the construction of the 24-mile canal and reservoirs. He states the argument for 500 CFS of water is more substantial with the canal and reservoirs in place.
"The anticipated language within the contract is a much stronger argument when the reservoirs are developed, and so I think that's one of the key components of this," Peterson explained. "Because frankly right now, and Tom (Riley) can verify this, but for the most part during the growing seasons from April up through September, they are supplying the 120 cubic square feet."
State officials say current conversations with Colorado asking for the 500 CFS have been preliminary and brief.
Additionally, the State Legislature's Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability proposed three projects. Those include the addition of a marina at Lake McConaughy in Keith County, the construction of a small center and lodge at Niobrara Lake and the expansion of the marina at Lewis and Clarke Lake in Knox County, and the construction of a reservoir alongside the Lower Platte River Corridor between Lincoln and Omaha. The total of all three projects are estimated around $200 million.