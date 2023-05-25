(Glenwood) -- At least one KMAland county assessor is reminding the region's senior residents of a deadline to receive the full benefits of a property tax break passed in the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.
During the Mills County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Assessor Christina Govig discussed the expansion of the homestead tax credit for Iowa residents over the age of 65. Passed as part of a broader property tax reform bill, House File 718, the provision creates additional homestead property tax exemptions for qualified individuals of $3,250 for the 2023 assessment year and $6,500 in subsequent years. However, Govig tells KMA News the exemption won't automatically be taken off the qualified individuals' assessed property value. Instead, she adds to receive the $3,250 exemption, residents must fill out an application by July 1 -- which they can do at their county assessor's office.
"People need to come in and fill out an application that asks for their birthday," said Govig. "Once you apply for it you don't have to apply every year. So, that's why, right now, we're having people come in."
However, Govig says qualified residents can still sign up for the exemption after the deadline for next year and beyond. She adds it is in addition to the $4,850 homestead tax credit already claimed by several households throughout the state.
But, Govig says they aren't sure how many residents in the county will qualify for the new senior exemption. Thus, they are exploring multiple avenues to spread the word about the fast-approaching deadline to receive the 2023 exemption.
"We put it on our Mills County, Iowa website, it's been in the Daily Nonpareil, and it's also on the radio station in Red Oak," she said. "And I believe (Auditor Carol Robertson) is working on a press release to go in the Opinion-Tribune and the Malvern Leader. So, we're trying to get the word out."
Additionally, residents who can't make it to the office in person can request an application be mailed to them by the assessor's office and return it before the July 1 deadline. Govig says her office has already been busy as many residents have come through seeking an application.
"We're trying to get them through as fast as possible but people are coming in and there might be a little bit of a wait," said Govig. "But it doesn't take very long for people to sign in and sign up for the application."
Meanwhile, the legislation also increased the military service exemption and credit from $1,852 to $4,000. While new applicants still need to apply by July 1 to receive the credit for 2023, Govig says current recipients do not need to reapply. For more information, contact the Mills County Assessor's Office at 712-527-4883 or your respective county assessor. The applications for both exemptions can also be found on tax.iowa.gov/forms.