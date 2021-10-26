(Graham) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday afternoon.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Route A and Linn Street in Graham shortly after 2 p.m. Authorities say a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 60-year-old Leland Lane of Graham was attempting to turn south onto Linn Street when it was struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by 22-year-old Jonah Long of Clarinda. The patrol says Long failed to yield before the accident. Lane's vehicle came to rest in the yard south of Route A and east of Linn Street, while Long's vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route A.
Lane was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.