(Shenandoah) -- Big crowds are expected to line the streets of downtown Shenandoah Saturday for an early fall tradition.
Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs is just one of the area bands marching down Sheridan Avenue during the annual Shenfest Parade, stepping off at 2 p.m. In addition to the usual assortment of law enforcement, fire and emergency vehicles, and floats spotlighting class reunions, businesses and organizations, some special individuals are featured in the parade. Participants include Dick and Lucille Hunt, who were chosen as grand marshals for this year's parade. Dick announced in April that he would step down as mayor at the end of the year after four terms at the helm. Mayor Hunt talked about his decision with KMA News.
“As you know, if I finish out this year, it will be 16 years,” said Hunt. “I think that’s probably long enough. Like I said, I’ve been in public service for 57 years, so I think I’m ready to step back.”
Prior to succeeding Gregg Connell as mayor in 2006, Hunt posted a distinguished law enforcement career, beginning with the Shenandoah Police Department in 1964. After two years on the force, he moved to the Page County Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a deputy and sheriff until 1980. Hunt then came back to Shenandoah Police and served as chief of police from 1980 to 1993. Following his retirement from the police department, he served 12 years as a Fremont County magistrate. In a 2018 interview with KMA News, Hunt talked about how Shenandoah is one of the safer communities to live in.
"In fact, I've had former classmates who came back to visit in the summers to visit their parents and things, and they say they are so happy that they can let their kids walk to and back from the swimming pool," Hunt said. "They can ride their bikes around town and they don't have any worries about it."
Hunt says the people of Shenandoah have always had great rapport with the city's law enforcement personnel and first responders.
"We've always had citizens that were real good about giving us tips even before we had crimestoppers," Hunt said. "Now, with crimestoppers, it's also really good. Our police department and sheriff's department has always had good cooperation. You can't do anything without the public. If they don't give you tips, or report things that they see that might be suspicious, you're probably not going to be able to come up with a lot of the things you come up with."
Other participants include the newly-crowned Miss Shenandoah, Jillian Buzzard, and Little Miss Shenandoah, Kennedy Schoonover. Also riding in the parade are members of the Everly family, including Edan Everly. The son of the late Don Everly performs in concert Saturday evening at 7 at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium.