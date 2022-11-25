(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents should mark their calendars in early December for an annual tradition -- the hospital auxiliary cookie walk.
The Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Group is set to host its annual cookie walk on December 2nd, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until the treats are gone. Elaine Howard is the group's vice president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Howard says it is always a fun time preparing for the event -- which will take place in three Fremont County communities.
"We call everybody to make their cookies, candy, or whatever we can put on a tray, and we're selling it still for $5 a dozen," said Howard. "The cookie walk will be in Sidney at the library, it will be in Riverton at the fire station, and in Hamburg it will be at the hospital and also at the (Hamburg) Center."
Howard says the event also offers an opportunity to collaborate with local businesses.
"In Hamburg we try to get all the businesses, and I think Sidney does the same thing, we check with them to see how many dozens they actually want," she said. "And our school has always been great for giving us six or seven dozen that they sell to all the teachers -- so that works out wonderful."
However, Howard adds cookies and treats aren't the only festivities on the docket. She says they will also still be including the "tree of lights" in front of the hospital, which will feature purple lights for the second year in a row.
"We have a tree of lights where the tree goes up and you can buy, for $5 I believe, a bulb for a memory or in honor of someone that is near and dear," said Howard. "A lot of times you just think of them at Christmas time and you just want to celebrate their life or honor them."
Howard says the event also serves as the group's membership drive, with memberships costing $5. Grape Community Hospital Axillary Group President Judy Holliman says the proceeds from the event help her group assist the county hospital with various projects.
"We have purchased an oversized chair for the lab, we've gotten the over the table patient bed trays, we've purchased large-sized wheel chairs and an oximeter, and we've helped support the dietary department financially," said Holliman. "So, we've been very busy trying to help out as much as we can."
You can hear the full interview with Judy Holliman and Elaine Howard below: