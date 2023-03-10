(Washington) -- As the legal debate continues over student loan debt cancellation, federal lawmakers are pursuing other legislation related to post-secondary education.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases regarding President Biden's plan to provide $20,000 in student debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers making less than $125,000. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the Republicans who have spoken out against the plan and says more should be done on the front end of student borrowing. Speaking during his weekly public affairs program, the New Hartford Republican says he and other federal lawmakers should also look closer at ways to curb the increasing costs of attending college.
"The federal government ought to do something about 'fantastic increases' in tuition -- over the last 30 years it's three times the rate of inflation," he said. "Just think how low interest rates would be if they only went up the rate of inflation each year. Three times that is unjustified."
Thus, Iowa's senior senator has also joined Minnesota Senator Tina Smith in introducing a trio of bills intended to keep prospective and current college students better informed about financial aid and the student loan process. One of those bills is the "Understanding the True cost of College Act," which, among other things, would create a universal financial aid offer letter and standardize the terms describing financial aid.
"If you apply to half-a-dozen different colleges that you want to go to, you get six different answers of what it's going to cost and so you can't compare college A with college B and know exactly what the difference is in cost," said Grassley. "So, we ought to have the same letters of acceptance going out from each school."
Grassley says lawmakers have already tied interest rates on federal loans into the treasury bills to increase predictability.
"When the treasury bill is up, it goes up, and when the treasury bill is down, it goes down," said Grassley. "Before that it was never predictable what the interest rates would be and now it's very predictable and I think that is satisfying the needs of people today."
Other legislation recently introduced includes the "Net Price Calculator Improvement Act," intended to provide better ways for students to figure out the costs of higher education, and the "Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act," which would address loan counseling requirements for higher education institutions.