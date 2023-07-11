(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among Republican lawmakers siding with the U.S. Supreme Court in their ruling striking down plans to forgive federal student loan borrowers.
The High Court ruled late last month 6-3 against the president's initial proposal to wipe away as much as $20,000 for some borrowers. However, since then, the Biden Administration is beginning a new effort through the Higher Education Act of 1965, which grants the U.S. Department of Education the ability to "compromise, waive, or release" government-backed student loans. While not aware of the full details of Biden's proposal, Grassley tells KMA News he hopes the president has better legal counsel than before and agreed with the Supreme Court's ruling.
"I think they made the right decision because I think the president didn't have the authority--I co-sponsored legislation to make sure he doesn't have the authority," said Grassley. "We won't have to pass that legislation now unless he follows through on something else we think would be just as unconstitutional."
Instead, Grassley believes the federal government should focus instead on the front end of student borrowing. Earlier this year, the New Hartford Republican helped introduce three pieces of legislation, including the "Know Before You Owe" Act, designed to strengthen loan counseling requirements in higher education institutes.
"To make sure that universities don't counsel you to take all of the money that you can borrow, but just take what it takes to get a college degree," he said. "Then plan ahead four years with what you're going to major in and that you have a job that will pay you enough to pay down whatever debt you have."
Grassley has also been part of the legislators pushing the "Understanding the True Cost of College" Act. Primarily, the legislation would create a universal financial aid offer letter and standardize the terms describing financial aid.
"We've had a government accountability study that shows there is no uniformity and that some universities are so misleading that they're telling you somethings a grant when it's actually a loan," said Grassley. "In the end, you ought to be able to compare apples against apples."
Further details on the Biden Administration's new loan forgiveness are expected to be revealed during a rulemaking process later this month. Grassley made his comments on his weekly public affairs program.