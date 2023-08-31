(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is pleased to see the next steps taken in formally addressing trade disputes between the United States and Mexico.
Earlier this month, the office of the United States Trade Representative announced that the U.S. is establishing a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The request to send the dispute to arbitrators follows formal consultations that failed to resolve the trade dispute between the countries over Mexico's February decree to gradually substitute, or ban, the use of genetically modified corn in all products for human consumption and animal feed. Grassley says he has been calling for the panel for some time as several other discussions have failed.
"This goes back to December 2020 when the president of Mexico first signaled he was going to keep GMO corn out of Mexico," said Grassley. "Then, starting in the Trump Administration and then through the Biden Administration until now, there were all these informal talks that got nowhere. During all this time, I was advocating that we implement the dispute settlement process."
Grassley adds that the ban is particularly pertinent to Iowa, with the state being the number one corn producer in the U.S. and Mexico being the country's top market. The New Hartford Republican hopes the panel can make a swift decision.
"We're just going to have to let this process play out, but there is some time limitations," he said. "So, it shouldn't continue to play out with no answer for months and years at a time."
In the release from the USTR office, the United States has argued that Mexico is violating its trade commitments under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement with its decree. It also argues the ban is based on politics rather than science. Grassley made his comments on his weekly public affairs program.