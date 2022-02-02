(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it's too soon to speculate on whether President Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed.
That vacancy on the High Court was created when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his retirement. Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and Committee Chairman Dick Durbin regarding the opening. In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he's awaiting the president's announcement of a nominee before making any comment. However, he warns against selecting anyone who would attempt to legislate from the bench.
"It's 50-50 Senate," said Grassley. "I hope Biden nominates a consensus nominee, and someone who interprets the law, and doesn't think their job is to make law. My job is to make law--their job is to interpret it."
Following his meeting with the president, Grassley issued a statement saying he was grateful for Biden's invitation to begin the process of selecting Breyer's successor, and that he urged the "bipartisan consultation" to continue. Regardless of whether Biden's nominee is concerned, the Senate's 6-3 conservative majority will remain intact.